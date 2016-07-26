Donald Swartz
July 26, 2016 at 10:30 am
I don’t know how I got unsubscribed as I think you are doing a great job.
admin
July 30, 2016 at 7:26 pm
Do you still receive the Friday up-date? We no long distribute daily email notices.
Chris Gosse
August 14, 2016 at 4:45 pm
Was in group and could post rank and file articles but for some reason can’t post group posts anymore and says group not signed up????
Ed Dwyer
September 17, 2016 at 4:59 pm
I,m a retired autoworker, active member UNIFOR Local 222 retirees chapter, membership 13000, lives in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada.
Vince Lehman
September 6, 2017 at 2:57 pm
Good for the rank and file. Gets out the other side of the story,
Sign me up for the newsletter
Donald Swartz
I don’t know how I got unsubscribed as I think you are doing a great job.
admin
Do you still receive the Friday up-date? We no long distribute daily email notices.
Chris Gosse
Was in group and could post rank and file articles but for some reason can’t post group posts anymore and says group not signed up????
Ed Dwyer
I,m a retired autoworker, active member UNIFOR Local 222 retirees chapter, membership 13000, lives in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada.
Vince Lehman
Good for the rank and file. Gets out the other side of the story,