Nominate your 2017 Scumbag of the Year

It’s that wonderful time of year again where we gather with friends, family, and co-workers to swap stories about the scumbag employers making our lives miserable. As per tradition, we at RankandFile.ca take this time of year to bestow our coveted Scumbag of The Year award on the one special scumbag who made workers’ lives hell in 2017.

The Rules

In the comment section below, let us know who you think are the year’s worst bosses, scumbag politicians, and right-wing hacks. There are plenty of scumbags around the world, so we limit it to Canada. We will compile a top ten list by next week and you our readers will choose in an online poll the winner of our Scumbag of the Year award.

Submissions: Nominate your candidate in the comment section below. Tell us why they deserve to Scumbag of the Year. Nominations close on December 19, 2017.

Past Winners

2016: Mark Lever, President and CEO of the Halifax Herald Ltd

2015: Deepak Chopra, Canada Post CEO

2014: Stephen McNeil, Premier of Nova Scotia