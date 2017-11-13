Labour News Update: November 13 2017

Ontario college strike | Paradise Papers | SaskPower wage cut rejected | Workplace sexual harassment | Halifax Workers Action Centre | Old Port of Montreal strike for $15 | Violence against healthcare workers | Manitoba Tory legislation | Income inequality | Phoenix pay fiasco | Canada’s wars | Cape Breton coal layoffs | UAW defeat
SaskPower workers’ union rejects 3.5% wage cut
Jennifer Quesnel, CBC News
November 7 2017
Ontario College Strike
“Absolutely no way”: Striking faculty discuss offer from College Employer Council
CBC News
November 9 2017
Why is academic freedom prolonging the Ontario college strike?
Nora Loreto, Rankandfile.ca
November 9 2017
Workers Action Centre, fight for decent work coming Halifax
Robert Devet, Rankandfile.ca
November 7 2017
Paradise Papers
More than 3,000 Canadian names in the Paradise Papers
Valérie Ouellet, Dave Seglins, Rachel Houlihan, CBC News
November 6 2017
Justin Trudeau’s rich friends implicated in Paradise Papers offshore accounts
Aaron Wherry, CBC News
November 6 2017
Canada Revenue Agency fought against disclosing massive “tax gap”
Alex Boutilier and Robert Cribb, Toronto Star
November 6 2017
Queen’s private estate invested millions offshore
Hilary Osborne, The Guardian
November 5 2017
More than half of Canadian women say they are sexually harassed in workplace
PressProgress
November 6 2017
Violence against healthcare workers “out of control”
Sara Mojtehedzadeh, Toronto Star
November 5 2017
Canada’s wars at home and abroad
Chris Grawey, Rankandfile.ca
November 10 2017
Top bureaucrat wants to know what’s being done to fix Phoenix pay fiasco
Kathryn May, iPolitics
November 8 2017
Manitoba Tories pull all-night session to push through legislation
CBC News
November 10 2017
How bad teeth are at the root of income inequality in Canada
Anne Kingston, Maclean’s
November 6 2017
Reflections on the Old Port of Montreal strike for $15
Michele Hehn, Rankandfile.ca
November 8 2017
Cape Breton’s Donkin coal mine lays off 49
Michael Gorman, CBC News
November 7 2017
‘Reserve army’ of precariously employed keeps lid on wages
Andrew Jackson, Globe and Mail
November 7 2017
Fuyao workers reject unionization by UAW
Thomas Gnau, Dayton Daily News
November 9 2017