Labour News Update: November 13 2017

Ontario college strike | Paradise Papers | SaskPower wage cut rejected | Workplace sexual harassment | Halifax Workers Action Centre | Old Port of Montreal strike for $15 | Violence against healthcare workers | Manitoba Tory legislation | Income inequality | Phoenix pay fiasco | Canada’s wars | Cape Breton coal layoffs | UAW defeat

SaskPower workers’ union rejects 3.5% wage cut

Jennifer Quesnel, CBC News

November 7 2017

Ontario College Strike

“Absolutely no way”: Striking faculty discuss offer from College Employer Council

CBC News

November 9 2017

Why is academic freedom prolonging the Ontario college strike?

Nora Loreto, Rankandfile.ca

November 9 2017

Workers Action Centre, fight for decent work coming Halifax

Robert Devet, Rankandfile.ca

November 7 2017

Paradise Papers

More than 3,000 Canadian names in the Paradise Papers

Valérie Ouellet, Dave Seglins, Rachel Houlihan, CBC News

November 6 2017

Justin Trudeau’s rich friends implicated in Paradise Papers offshore accounts

Aaron Wherry, CBC News

November 6 2017

Canada Revenue Agency fought against disclosing massive “tax gap”

Alex Boutilier and Robert Cribb, Toronto Star

November 6 2017

Queen’s private estate invested millions offshore

Hilary Osborne, The Guardian

November 5 2017

More than half of Canadian women say they are sexually harassed in workplace

PressProgress

November 6 2017

Violence against healthcare workers “out of control”

Sara Mojtehedzadeh, Toronto Star

November 5 2017

Canada’s wars at home and abroad

Chris Grawey, Rankandfile.ca

November 10 2017

Top bureaucrat wants to know what’s being done to fix Phoenix pay fiasco

Kathryn May, iPolitics

November 8 2017

Manitoba Tories pull all-night session to push through legislation

CBC News

November 10 2017

How bad teeth are at the root of income inequality in Canada

Anne Kingston, Maclean’s

November 6 2017

Reflections on the Old Port of Montreal strike for $15

Michele Hehn, Rankandfile.ca

November 8 2017

Cape Breton’s Donkin coal mine lays off 49

Michael Gorman, CBC News

November 7 2017

‘Reserve army’ of precariously employed keeps lid on wages

Andrew Jackson, Globe and Mail

November 7 2017

Fuyao workers reject unionization by UAW

Thomas Gnau, Dayton Daily News

November 9 2017