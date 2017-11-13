Labour News Update: November 13 2017

in labour news update

Ontario college strike | Paradise Papers | SaskPower wage cut rejected | Workplace sexual harassment | Halifax Workers Action Centre | Old Port of Montreal strike for $15 | Violence against healthcare workers | Manitoba Tory legislation | Income inequality | Phoenix pay fiasco | Canada’s wars | Cape Breton coal layoffs | UAW defeat

23472342_1734538799924024_6836119728075916799_nSaskPower workers’ union rejects 3.5% wage cut
Jennifer Quesnel, CBC News
November 7 2017

Ontario College Strike

“Absolutely no way”: Striking faculty discuss offer from College Employer Council
CBC News
November 9 2017

Why is academic freedom prolonging the Ontario college strike?
Nora Loreto, Rankandfile.ca
November 9 2017

Workers Action Centre, fight for decent work coming Halifax
Robert Devet, Rankandfile.ca
November 7 2017

Paradise Papers

More than 3,000 Canadian names in the Paradise Papers
Valérie Ouellet, Dave Seglins, Rachel Houlihan, CBC News
November 6 2017

Justin Trudeau’s rich friends implicated in Paradise Papers offshore accounts
Aaron Wherry, CBC News
November 6 2017

23319517_1735309376513633_5015761907112487428_nCanada Revenue Agency fought against disclosing massive “tax gap”
Alex Boutilier and Robert Cribb, Toronto Star
November 6 2017

Queen’s private estate invested millions offshore
Hilary Osborne, The Guardian
November 5 2017

More than half of Canadian women say they are sexually harassed in workplace
PressProgress
November 6 2017

Violence against healthcare workers “out of control”
Sara Mojtehedzadeh, Toronto Star
November 5 2017

Canada’s wars at home and abroad
Chris Grawey, Rankandfile.ca
November 10 2017

Top bureaucrat wants to know what’s being done to fix Phoenix pay fiasco
Kathryn May, iPolitics
November 8 2017

Manitoba Tories pull all-night session to push through legislation
CBC News
November 10 2017

23376304_1735720799805824_6901544828014949650_nHow bad teeth are at the root of income inequality in Canada
Anne Kingston, Maclean’s
November 6 2017

Reflections on the Old Port of Montreal strike for $15
Michele Hehn, Rankandfile.ca
November 8 2017

Cape Breton’s Donkin coal mine lays off 49
Michael Gorman, CBC News
November 7 2017

‘Reserve army’ of precariously employed keeps lid on wages
Andrew Jackson, Globe and Mail
November 7 2017

Fuyao workers reject unionization by UAW
Thomas Gnau, Dayton Daily News
November 9 2017

