Weekend Video: Ontario college faculty strike

On October 16 12,000 faculty, librarians, and counsellors, represented by OPSEU, at 26 Ontario colleges went on strike. The three core demands of the strikers were a 50:50 ratio of full-time to contract faculty, job security for partial-load faculty, and academic freedom.

The three proposals would be beneficial to both faculty and to students, as improved working conditions for instructors – through enhanced job security, more full-time positions, and greater academic freedom – would lead to better learning conditions for students. Faculty are also loudly calling for lower paid contract faculty to have Equal Pay for Equal Work and that this provision be part of the Ontario government’s Bill 148, the legislation containing the $15 minimum wage and other labour reforms. The strike is now in its third week.