Jonathan Rosenblum, union activist from Seattle and author of recently published Beyond $15, will be talking about the lessons to be learned from the struggle for $15 in the USA. Rosenblum’s experience will be of particular interest to activists in the $15 and Fairness movement in Ontario.

Deena Ladd from the Workers’ Action Centre will be talking about the Ontario movement – its successes and what lies ahead. We’ve won $15 or have we? Where to next?