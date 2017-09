Labour News Update, September 25 2017

CAMI strike | Pension reform | Alberta health & safety | Nova Scotia wage freeze | Fraser Institute $15 study flaws | Winnipeg hospital workers | Phoenix payroll failure | Manitoba Fight for $15 | UAW-FCA corruption | Hotel workers vs immigration raids

CAMI strike can renew fight against NAFTA

Gerard Di Trolio and Doug Nesbitt, Rankandfile.ca

September 21 2017

Nova Scotia workers disrupt the pomp and circumstance at Province House

Robert Devet, Nova Scotia Advocate

September 21 2017

Pension battle in Hamilton is on to Ottawa

Brad Walchuk, Rankandfile.ca

September 19 2017

UAW and FCA execs laundered money through fake hospice centre

Tresa Baldas, Detroit Free Press

September 19 2017

After 41 years Alberta health and safety review is long overdue

Jared Matsunga Turnbull, Jason Foster, Bob Barnetson, Parkland Institute

September 15 2017

Hundreds of Winnipeg hospitals workers face job loss from cuts

Erin Brohman, CBC News

September 19 2017

IBM rakes in millions for failure-plagued Phoenix payroll system

Julie Iretson, CBC News

September 21 2017

Manitobans rally for $15 minimum wage

CBC News

September 19 2017

Fraser Institute cries wolf over Ontario’s $15 minimum wage

Sheila Block and Michal Rozworski, Behind the Numbers

September 19 2017

Unions training hotel workers to face down immigration raids

Josh Eidelson, Bloomberg

September 20 2017