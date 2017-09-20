Labour for Swanson

On October 14 voters in Vancouver will elect a new City Councillor in a by-election.

Upon hearing that Geoff Meggs was to take up a position with the newly elected BC NDP Provincial Government it was clear that an opportunity for a progressive to be elected to city council had presented itself.

Jean Swanson, a long-time anti-poverty and housing justice activist, is the progressive who has a real chance of being elected. Her campaign is galvanizing new and old activists who are drawn to her message of genuine equality.

It’s a message that brings hope to the homeless, the precarious worker, and anyone struggling to make ends meet in this ever-increasing city of ‘the haves’ and ‘the have nots’.

Unionized workers, although enjoying workplace protections, know all too well that they are at risk of losing their homes because of the worsening housing crisis. Census stats released on Wednesday showed that Vancouver residents earn far less than residents of other Canadian cities and yet face one of the most expensive housing markets in the world.

We are labour activists but we know that workers live in communities. Their issues transcend narrow workplace issues of benefits, wages, and job security. They are part of communities that are being gentrified. They can no longer afford to live in this city. Now, more than ever, we have to connect our labour struggles with housing justice.

This reality and the hope that Jean brings for a voice on Council to press for real change is why I got on board and why other union members are signing up for volunteer shifts, donating a few dollars, and asking their sisters and brothers in the union movement to also support Jean Swanson’s bid for City Council.

We stand with Jean because she’s fighting for:

a complete freeze on rent increases for 4 years since the BC NDP have the power to make that happen and we have to push our friends to do what’s necessary

clean and safe drugs and treatment on demand to end the opioid crisis

a mansion tax to fund our initiatives and take the speculative profit out of housing

free internet and for great leaps to be made toward free transit

a Chinatown that prioritizes working people and seniors; for more social housing units; for a real sanctuary city for people without immigration status

and for a School Board that includes Diana Day, COPE’s incredible candidate and someone who would be the first indigenous woman ever on School Board



If you like what Jean Swanson is working for, it’s time for us to join and get her elected.

In solidarity

Gary Jarvis, CUPE Local 391

===

Signed by:

Sarah Bjorknas – CUPE Local 23

Danielle LaFrance – CUPE Local 391

Brian Peaslee – CUPE Local 391

Craig Searle – CUPE Local 391

Marita Michaelis – CUPE Local 391

Lisa David – HEU

Jeannette McConnell – CUPW

Kimball Cariou – Canadian Freelancers Union (CFU)

Jane Bouey CFU

Roger Newell CUPE 116

Ngaire Leach CUPE 3787

Riaz Behra CUPE 3787

If you want to add your name to the list of signatories, email Gary at: gary.jarvis@cupe391.ca

Website: http://www.votejeanswanson.ca/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/swanson4council/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/swanson4council