Weekend Video: Still fighting for $15 and Fairness

The big business lobby is out peddling the story that decent work and wages are bad for the economy. Seven decades of evidence disprove these myths. Two out of three people across this country support a $15 minimum wage. Deena Ladd of the Workers Action Centre explains what workers in Ontario are on the verge of achieving via Bill 148. However, the bill is yet to pass and now is not the time to stop the fight. The $15 and Fairness campaign in Ontario is set to keep up the struggle for improved working conditions for all.