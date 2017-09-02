Weekend Video: Swissport strike at Pearson

On July 27 over 700 workers employed by Swissport at Pearson Airport walked off the job. The workers, represented by Teamsters local 419, handle baggage and cargo, tow planes, clean cabins, and perform flight operations tasks for over 30 airlines. The company’s uncompromising attitude and disrespect for workers are directly responsible for this labour dispute. On August 22, 98 per cent of the striking workers voted to reject the latest deal by Swissport, which offered an almost identical deal that forced the workers on strike.