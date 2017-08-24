R&F Podcast – Eritrean & Ethiopian Workers in Toronto

Rankandfile.ca’s West Coast Correspondent Daniel Tseghay speaks to Teferi Zemene and Aballah Idris about their work within Toronto and York Region Labour Council diversity network for Ethiopian and Eritrean workers in the city. Precarious work, temp agencies, and informal work that pays less than the minimum wage are some of the major issues these workers face.

Direct link to the MP3 file here.