Weekend Video: KPMG & Canada’s wealthy tax avoiders

They politicians, employers, and the wealthy say there’s never enough money for better wages, better services, infrastructure expansion…and while governments contract out millions in public money to the likes of consulting firm KPMG to investigate cost saving measures in public services, KPMG is facilitating tax avoidance by the wealthy.

Here is the CBC’s investigative program Fifth Estate hot on the trail of KPMG’s scheme and how the federal government signed a secret amnesty deal with KPMG.

For more on tax havens in Canada, check this study out.