Weekend Video: The Killing Floor

Set in the early 20th century, The Killing Floor portrays the story of Frank Custer, a black sharecropper who leaves his family in Mississippi in search for work in Chicago. He ultimately finds work on the “killing floor” in one of the (in)famous slaughterhouses, where he befriends Bill Bremer, a German immigrant who is determined to form a union. The story pits a black worker who joins an interracial union against his rival who believes that blacks must look after themselves. Based on impeccable historical research into the lives of actual stockyard workers, this powerful docudrama won the Sundance Film Festival Special Jury Award and was invited to Cannes.