Weekend Video: The Organizer

The Organizer is a 1963 Italian-French-Yugoslavian film about about the rise of labor protests in Turin’s textile industry at the end of the 19th century. Workers fight for higher pay and for a safer workplace. The protests seem to have no result whatsoever until an intellectual, Professor Sinigaglia, helps the workers to mount a strike. From that moment the professor becomes a target of the police. He is no longer an intellectual — he is an organizer, a social agitator and a potential public enemy.