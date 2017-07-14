New case study documents Alberta’s WCB failings

By Bob Barnetson

The Alberta Workers’ Health Centre recently concluded a multi-year project aimed at improving the health and safety of new Alberta workers. The summary report is here.

One of the most interesting outcomes is a case study of a new Alberta worker who was injured on the job. “Betty” experienced great difficulty in obtaining compensation for a debilitating workplace injury.

Among the challenges Betty faced were:

1. Neither her doctors nor her employer reported her injury to WCB. Continuing to work while injured lead to an intensification of her injury, which has now resulted in a permanent disability. 2. When she finally filed a WCB claim, her employment was terminated. 3. The WCB jerked her around in accepting her claim, including treating a specialist medical diagnosis as just a preliminary opinion. 4. The WCB made multiple changes to her wage-loss benefits, often without notice to her and have yet to pay her everything she is owed.