Weekend Video: How Green Was My Valley

The 1941 film How Green Was My Valley, directed by John Ford, revolves around the life of the Morgans, a Welsh mining family, as told through the eyes of its youngest child Huw. Over the years, the family struggles to survive through unionization, strikes, and child abuse. As they do so, their hometown and its culture begins to slowly decline. Donald Crisp portrays Gwilym, the patriarch of the Morgan household, who dreams of a better life for young Huw. Based on the novel of the same name by Richard Llewellyn.