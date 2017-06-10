Weekend Video: Bill C-27’s attack on pensions

The Ottawa Committee for Pension Security (OCPS) co-hosted a panel discussion with the Congress of Union Retirees about Bill C-27, a bill that will give employers the tools they need to dump their defined benefit pension plan guaranteed promises, including the benefits already earned and paid for by active workers and retirees. Please take the time to listen to the highlights of the discussion to learn what a target benefit pension plan is, why this Bill threatens existing defined benefit plans, the problems with the consent mechanism and the threat this Bill is to retirees. Trudeau is breaking his promise and picking up on a proposal Harper backed away from. We need to hold the Liberals accountable on Bill C-27.