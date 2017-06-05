Labour News Update, June 5 2017

$15 minimum wage | Quebec construction strike | Trudeau infrastructure bank | Calgary postal workers | Cold Lake seniors home lockout | Saskatchewan school bus cuts | Hamilton steelworkers | TTC subway air | Sudbury transit safety | Edmonton transit workers

Experts decry back-to-work legislation in Quebec construction strike

Christopher Curtis, Montreal Gazette

May 30 2017

$15 minimum wage

Historic breakthrough for Ontario’s Fight for $15

Pam Frache and Evan Johnston, Rankandfile.ca

June 2 2017

Busting myths about raising the minimum wage

Rankandfile.ca

$15 in Ontario: a game changer

Sheila Block, Behind the Numbers

May 31 2017

Seattle’s $15 minimum wage hasn’t hurt restaurant job growth

Erik Sherman, Forbes

January 7 2017

Minimal price increases one year after $15 Seattle minimum wage

Peter Kelley, UW Today

April 18 2016

Thumbs up for $15: North Bay Labour Council president

Henri Giroux, North Bay Nugget

May 31 2017

Setting BC on course for $15

Derrick Penner, Vancouver Sun

May 31 2017

Victoria workers need a living wage

Daniel Tseghay, Rankandfile.ca

May 31 2017

Quebec Liberals oppose $15 minimum wage

Benjamin Shingler, CBC News

May 30 2017

Calgary postal workers campaign to restore home delivery

Carolyn Kury de Castillo, Global News

June 3 2017

Locked out Alberta care workers to lose jobs

CTV News

May 30 2017

New questions about public risk in Liberal infrastructure bank

Jordan Press, iPolitics

May 31 2017

Transit

Edmonton transit union fighting “uberization” of public transit

Scott Johnston, Global News

May 31 2017

Putting the mask on TTC subway air pollution

Donna Burman, Rankandfile.ca

June 1 2017

School bus cuts for small Saskatchewan communities

Greg Higgins, Battlefords Now

May 31 2017

CUPE pushes for better security on Sudbury transit after assault

CBC News

May 29 2017

Sydney bus drivers conduct fare strike to protest privatization

Michelle Brown, Australian Broadcasting Corporation

June 1 2017

Phoenix pay system stumbles again with summer hires, new agreements

Andrew Foote, CBC News

June 2 2017

Stelco decision day for Local 1005 is Tuesday

Mark McNeil, Hamilton Spectator

June 2 2017