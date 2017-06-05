Labour News Update, June 5 2017

$15 minimum wage | Quebec construction strike | Trudeau infrastructure bank | Calgary postal workers | Cold Lake seniors home lockout | Saskatchewan school bus cuts | Hamilton steelworkers | TTC subway air | Sudbury transit safety | Edmonton transit workers
Experts decry back-to-work legislation in Quebec construction strike
Christopher Curtis, Montreal Gazette
May 30 2017
$15 minimum wage
Historic breakthrough for Ontario’s Fight for $15
Pam Frache and Evan Johnston, Rankandfile.ca
June 2 2017
Busting myths about raising the minimum wage
Rankandfile.ca
$15 in Ontario: a game changer
Sheila Block, Behind the Numbers
May 31 2017
Seattle’s $15 minimum wage hasn’t hurt restaurant job growth
Erik Sherman, Forbes
January 7 2017
Minimal price increases one year after $15 Seattle minimum wage
Peter Kelley, UW Today
April 18 2016
Thumbs up for $15: North Bay Labour Council president
Henri Giroux, North Bay Nugget
May 31 2017
Setting BC on course for $15
Derrick Penner, Vancouver Sun
May 31 2017
Victoria workers need a living wage
Daniel Tseghay, Rankandfile.ca
May 31 2017
Quebec Liberals oppose $15 minimum wage
Benjamin Shingler, CBC News
May 30 2017
Calgary postal workers campaign to restore home delivery
Carolyn Kury de Castillo, Global News
June 3 2017
Locked out Alberta care workers to lose jobs
CTV News
May 30 2017
New questions about public risk in Liberal infrastructure bank
Jordan Press, iPolitics
May 31 2017
Transit
Edmonton transit union fighting “uberization” of public transit
Scott Johnston, Global News
May 31 2017
Putting the mask on TTC subway air pollution
Donna Burman, Rankandfile.ca
June 1 2017
School bus cuts for small Saskatchewan communities
Greg Higgins, Battlefords Now
May 31 2017
CUPE pushes for better security on Sudbury transit after assault
CBC News
May 29 2017
Sydney bus drivers conduct fare strike to protest privatization
Michelle Brown, Australian Broadcasting Corporation
June 1 2017
Phoenix pay system stumbles again with summer hires, new agreements
Andrew Foote, CBC News
June 2 2017
Stelco decision day for Local 1005 is Tuesday
Mark McNeil, Hamilton Spectator
June 2 2017