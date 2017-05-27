Weekend Video: Building a National Solidarity Coalition

Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) hosted a panel discussion during the Convention of the Canadian Labour Congress. The panelists discussed their experiences working with various solidarity coalitions and the need for a national solidarity network that can bridge the divide between labour and social movements. How can a solidarity coalition be used to build support for struggles for social, environmental and economic justice?
Moderated by Mike Palecek – National President, Canadian Union of Postal Workers. Presentations by:
- Suzanne MacNeil: President, Halifax-Dartmouth & District Labour Council, Solidarity Halifax
- Bilan Arte: Leap Manifesto
- Patti Dalton: President, London & District Labour Council, London Common Front
- Paul Finch: Secretary-Treasurer, BC Government and Service Employees’ Union, Operation Solidarity
This forum follows two calls by CUPW for the formation of a national Solidarity Coalition: