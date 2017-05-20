Weekend Video: Debating Basic Income

The idea of a Universal Basic Income (UBI) has been championed by both progressives and conservatives. Not everyone on the left, however, is behind the idea. Is the UBI a means of redistributing wealth, attacking poverty and protecting workers from technological displacement? Or will basic income serve to advance an agenda of austerity and privatization?

This important debate features two speakers speaking in favour of the left support for Basic Income and two against.

Featuring:

* John Clarke, Ontario Coalition Against Poverty (OCAP)

* Jessica Sikora, OPSEU Local 586

* Josephine Grey, Low Income Families Together (LIFT)

* Guy Caron, MP (NDP) and Federal Leadership Candidate