Share this post

Weekend Video: Debating Basic Income

in Basic Income, Weekend Video

17880712_10210148242956702_8677280141253998548_oThe idea of a Universal Basic Income (UBI) has been championed by both progressives and conservatives. Not everyone on the left, however, is behind the idea. Is the UBI a means of redistributing wealth, attacking poverty and protecting workers from technological displacement? Or will basic income serve to advance an agenda of austerity and privatization?

This important debate features two speakers speaking in favour of the left support for Basic Income and two against.

Featuring:
* John Clarke, Ontario Coalition Against Poverty (OCAP)
* Jessica Sikora, OPSEU Local 586
* Josephine Grey, Low Income Families Together (LIFT)
* Guy Caron, MP (NDP) and Federal Leadership Candidate

Print Friendly
Email, RSS Follow
Share

Add Comment