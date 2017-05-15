Labour News Update, May 15 2017

WestJet pilots unionize | Westray 25th annivesrary | CHS strike ends | Stelco pensions | Canada Post home delivery | $15 in Ontario? | Saskatchewan corporate handouts | BC Liberal donor corruption | Manitoba wage freezes | Alberta’s Bill 7 | Soo OLG first contract | Unions battle at Sudbury hospital | Trudeau’s infrastructure bank | Majority of Canadians on knife-edge of poverty
WestJet pilots vote to unionize
Tracy Johnson, CBC News
May 11 2017
Canadian Hearing Society strike ends after 2 months
CBC News
May 12 2017
Ontario Liberals looking at $15 minimum wage, paid sick days
Mike Crawley, CBC News
May 12 2017
BC Liberals outsourced megaprojects oversight to major donors
David P. Ball, Metro Vancouver
May 8 2017
Saskatchewan Party paying millions to companies who lose P3 bids
DC Fraser, Regina Leader-Post
May 8 2017
Manitoba unions say Pallister’s wage freeze legislation is unconstitutional
Tom Brodbeck, Winnipeg Sun
May 9 2017
Alberta NDP act like Tories on Bill 7
Bob Barnetson, Rankandfile.ca
May 12 2017
Westray: 25th anniversary
“I knew what hell looked like”: Surviving miner recalls scene of disaster
CBC’s The Current
May 10 2017
We will have another Westray
Chris Parsons, The Coast
May 11 2017
Brother of lost Westray miner relives loss 25 years later
Elizabeth McMillan, CBC News
May 8 2017
Remembering our men of Westray
John Demont, LocalXPress
May 9 2017
Over half of Canadians are $200 or less away from being broke
Erica Alini, Global
May 8 2017
First contract negotiations drag on at Sault Ste Marie OLG
Craig Huckerby, Sault Online
May 10 2017
Trudeau’s infrastructure bank won’t serve the public
Linda McQuaid, Toronto
May 11 2017
Restoring door-to-door will take people power
Wendy Goldsmith and Dylan Penner, Rankandfile.ca
May 10 2017
Unions battle to represent workers at Health Sciences North and affiliated clinics
Erik White, CBC News
May 10 2017
Hamilton mayor calls plans to sell contaminated Stelco land to fund pensions “a fire sale”
Kelly Bennett, CBC News
May 8 2017