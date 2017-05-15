Labour News Update, May 15 2017

WestJet pilots unionize | Westray 25th annivesrary | CHS strike ends | Stelco pensions | Canada Post home delivery | $15 in Ontario? | Saskatchewan corporate handouts | BC Liberal donor corruption | Manitoba wage freezes | Alberta’s Bill 7 | Soo OLG first contract | Unions battle at Sudbury hospital | Trudeau’s infrastructure bank | Majority of Canadians on knife-edge of poverty

WestJet pilots vote to unionize

Tracy Johnson, CBC News

May 11 2017

Canadian Hearing Society strike ends after 2 months

CBC News

May 12 2017

Ontario Liberals looking at $15 minimum wage, paid sick days

Mike Crawley, CBC News

May 12 2017

BC Liberals outsourced megaprojects oversight to major donors

David P. Ball, Metro Vancouver

May 8 2017

Saskatchewan Party paying millions to companies who lose P3 bids

DC Fraser, Regina Leader-Post

May 8 2017

Manitoba unions say Pallister’s wage freeze legislation is unconstitutional

Tom Brodbeck, Winnipeg Sun

May 9 2017

Alberta NDP act like Tories on Bill 7

Bob Barnetson, Rankandfile.ca

May 12 2017

Westray: 25th anniversary

“I knew what hell looked like”: Surviving miner recalls scene of disaster

CBC’s The Current

May 10 2017

We will have another Westray

Chris Parsons, The Coast

May 11 2017

Brother of lost Westray miner relives loss 25 years later

Elizabeth McMillan, CBC News

May 8 2017

Remembering our men of Westray

John Demont, LocalXPress

May 9 2017

Over half of Canadians are $200 or less away from being broke

Erica Alini, Global

May 8 2017

First contract negotiations drag on at Sault Ste Marie OLG

Craig Huckerby, Sault Online

May 10 2017

Trudeau’s infrastructure bank won’t serve the public

Linda McQuaid, Toronto

May 11 2017

Restoring door-to-door will take people power

Wendy Goldsmith and Dylan Penner, Rankandfile.ca

May 10 2017

Unions battle to represent workers at Health Sciences North and affiliated clinics

Erik White, CBC News

May 10 2017

Hamilton mayor calls plans to sell contaminated Stelco land to fund pensions “a fire sale”

Kelly Bennett, CBC News

May 8 2017