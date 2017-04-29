In Sarnia Ontario’s Chemical valley, life can be end painfully because of industry’s silent killers. About 1000 workers a year die each year on the job in Canada. Many more die slow painful deaths. Sarnia is home to one of the world’s largest petrochemical complexes, cancer rates and deaths linked to industrial pollution have soared. Women from the community talk about losing their loved ones and the impact it has had on them and their communities.
Weekend Video: Widows of Chemical Valley
