Weekend Video: Trade Unions and Climate Change

Screenshot-2015-12-10-19.33.34At a packed meeting at the COP21 Paris UN climate conference in December 2015, Naomi Klein and UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn talk about how the trade union movement and the climate movement need to work together for a better world. This year on April 29, unions and the climate movement will be taking to the streets all over the world calling for government’s worldwide to address climate change and fund a just transition for workers and communities.

