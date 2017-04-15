Weekend Video: Niagara Falls

A short documentary about Niagara Falls’ image to the world and the reality of life in the city. This 4 minute documentary was made by Ryerson students, who wanted to examine the impact that years of Liberal and Tory attacks on social programs and good jobs had on the region. The President of Ryerson apologized to the Mayor of Niagara Falls, even though the students, some of whom were from the community, were telling a simple truth.

As Niagara Falls [2017] – Short Documentary from Mayday Pictures on Vimeo.