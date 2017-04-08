Weekend Video: The Widows of Asbestos

This past week was global asbestos awareness week. The community of Peterborough, once known as the “Electric City”, has been struck by generations of occupational cancer produced by General Electric. The Widows of Asbestos documentary captures the plight of the workers and widows in their struggle for justice, revealing the impact of occupational cancer, asbestos, carcinogenic chemicals and a compensation system that is stacked against injured workers. Visit The Widows of Asbestos Facebook page to keep up-to-date with the issue and the production of the documentary.

Widows of Asbestos – Teasers compilation from Rob Viscardis on Vimeo.