Weekend Video: York unites for food service workers

Over 200 food service workers at York University in Toronto went on a one-day strike on February 2. The Aramark workers, members of Unite Here Local 75, walked off the job for increased pay, improved benefits and respect at work. There is a real possibility of a strike or lockout in the days to come. Students and other workers on campus have been organizing. This video tells the story of the solidarity organized by York students, staff, faculty, and community members–and what you can do to help these workers win! Visit York15.ca to show your support.