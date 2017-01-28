Share this post

Weekend Video – Trade Unions and Climate Change: A Conversation with Naomi Klein and Jeremy Corbyn

In December 2015 during the COP21 negotiations in Paris, Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn, journalist Naomi Klein, and trade unionists from around the world also met in Paris to discuss the role of trade unions in fighting climate change.

 

