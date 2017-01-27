Share this post

Rankandfile.ca Podcast Episode 8 – Lessons from the Chicago Teachers’ Strike

This episode, R&F.ca’s West Coast Correspondent Daniel Tseghay speaks to Michael Brunson, Recording Secretary for the Chicago Teachers’ Union and Sonia Singh of Labor Notes. They discuss the lessons from the 2012 Chicago Teachers’ Strike and the importance of building social movement unionism in the era of Trump. Also included are their speeches from the BCGEU’s “Lessons from the Chicago Teachers’ Strike” event held in Vancouver on January 18.

