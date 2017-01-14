Weekend Video: Right-to-Work in Kentucky

In Kentucky, hundreds of demonstrators packed into the Capitol building last Saturday to protest the state Legislature’s passage of a slew of controversial bills, including an anti-union “right-to-work” law and extreme anti-choice legislation that bans abortions after 20 weeks and requires a woman to have an ultrasound before having an abortion. The surprise emergency legislative session last Saturday came after Republicans seized a supermajority in the House of Representatives, giving the Republicans control of the House, the Senate and the governorship for the first time in Kentucky state history. The Legislature also repealed a law that had guaranteed higher wages for workers on publicly financed construction projects.