Weekend Video: No Shortcuts

Income inequality has reached levels not seen since the 1920s. Labor unions’ membership is in decline, and popular opinion has turned against them. Promising movements like Occupy Wall Street and Black Lives Matter lack an organized base, and therefore are unable to build the power to effect meaningful change. Why do progressives in the United States keep losing on so many issues, and what is to be done?

In NO SHORTCUTS: Organizing for Power in the New Gilded Age, Jane McAlevey, a former union organizer, investigates the reasons behind the recent failures of unions and lays out a way forward for the progressive movement.