Vote for 2016’s Scumbag of the Year

We asked you, our readers, to nominate candidates for our Scumbag of the Year award, and you responded in record numbers. We have waded through the human filth of bad bosses and politicians you put forth and have came up with 9 worthy candidates. So make sure to vote for your candidate below and share with your family and friends. Voting closes December 30. Happy holidays!

Meet the candidates!

–Essex County Library Board: Library workers in Essex county have been on strike against concessions since June 25, the board has refused to negotiate fairly.

–Mark Levar: The President and CEO at the Chronicle Herald locked out Halifax Typographical Union’s newsroom and news bureau staff on January 23 of this year. They have been using scabs ever since.

–Ellis Jacob: CEO at Cineplex hiked priced tickets when the minimum wage went up. 90 percent of the company’s workers make minimum wage at a time when the company is raking in record profits.

–Herman J. Wilton-Siegel: This judge has repeatedly sided against 20,000+ USW pensioners in their struggle to get their benefits and pensions from US Steel.

–Brad Wall: The Saskatchewan premier has attacked workers rights, public services and been a major roadblock to fighting climate change.

–Karen Casey: Nova Scotia Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development has been at the forefront of attacking teachers and students in the province.

–Brian Pallister: This Tory premier of Manitoba has rolled back workers’ rights and implemented austerity.

–Elyse Allan: GE Canada has left a lethal legacy of sick workers at their facility in Peterborough. The company for decades swept occupational disease under the carpet and now denies there is a problem.

–Tom Teahen: President and CEO of the WSIB has brought in rate cuts for employers and continued the brutal austerity imposed on injured workers by David Marshall.

Voting closes December 30.





web surveys