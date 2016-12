Labour News Update, December 19 2016

Essex County library strike | Canada Post door-to-door | Woodward reflags ships | GE Peterborough | Poverty wages for ECEs | Childcare costs | Teamster election in Canada | Basic Income protest in Sudbury | New Brunswick poverty and austerity | Asbestos ban in 2018 | Phoenix pay fiasco | BC migrant workers | Trudeau’s cash-for-access | Stelco pensions | Privatized road clearing

Essex library workers vote down “final offer”; Library Board plans scab operation

Windsor Star

December 13 2016

Canada Post should restore door-to-door mail, Commons panel says

Toronto Star

December 13 2016

Woodward workers rally against reflagged vessels and layoffs in Lewisporte, NL

Chris Ensing, CBC News

December 13 2016

Toxic Legacy: General Electric in Peterborough

Sara Mojtehedzadeh, Toronto Star

December 17 2016

Early Childhood Education students sound alarm on low wages

May Warren, Metro Toronto

December 14 2016

Childcare costs rising rapidly in Canada’s biggest cities

Jacqueline Hansen, CBC News

December 12 2016

Explaining the Teamster vote for Hoffa-Hall in Canada

Ritch Whyman, Rankandfile.ca

December 13 2016

Demonstrators disrupt Ontario Basic Income “consultation” in Sudbury

Olivia Stefanovish, CBC News

December 13 2016

Property tax rebates cost New Brunswick hundreds of millions

Robert Jones, CBC News

December 12 2016

Nearly half of New Brunswick families can’t afford healthy diet

Gabrielle Fahmey, CBC News

December 16 2016

Canada to ban asbestos use by 2018

Peter Goffin, Toronto Star

December 15 2016

Single mom loses home because of Phoenix pay fiasco

Katie Simpson, CBC News

December 15 2016

Nelson House personal care workers end strike

CBC News

December 15 2016

A report on the Lives of the Migrant Agricultural Workers of BC

Daniel Tseghay, Rankandfile.ca

December 16 2016

Trudeau says he uses cash-for-access fundraisers to champion “middle class”

Robert Fife and Steven Chase, Globe and Mail

December 13 2016

The battle over Stelco pension funds, explained

Kelly Bennett, CBC News

December 14 2016

New Brunswick budget cuts lead to Dangerous Roads

CUPE Local 1190

December 14 2016

Companies plowing Ontario highways owe $2.5m in fines

Mike Crawley, CBC News

December 13 2016