Weekend Video: Striking for Public Transit

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 107 commemorated the 110th Anniversary of the HSR Transit Strike on November 24, 2016 and encouraged Hamilton citizens to join them in a battle against the privatization of Ontario’s hydro and transit.

Hundreds of concerned citizens, and several other ATU and CUPE Locals gathered for the rally, which was held in front of Hamilton City Hall.

“Anyone who learns that a vote by Hamilton City Council could ultimately give up local control to bureaucrats at Metrolinx who have contracted out other transit lines becomes upset. LRT or BRT – it must be kept under local control through HSR and answerable to local transit riders through local elections,” says Eric Tuck, President of ATU 107.