Alberta workers under the NDP, part one

By Bob Barnetson I was recently involved in a discipline arbitration on the union side. The grievance centred on the employer failing to provide particulars when disciplining a worker. Particulars are the who, what, when, where and how of an incident for which the employer…
By Daniel Tseghay On January 20th, migrant agricultural workers in the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program (SAWP) working at Floralia Plant Growers Ltd. in Abbotsford, BC achieved an important victory. The B.C. Labour Relations Board ruled that Floralia broke labour laws by impeding the ability of…
In December 2015 during the COP21 negotiations in Paris, Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn, journalist Naomi Klein, and trade unionists from around the world also met in Paris to discuss the role of trade unions in fighting climate change.