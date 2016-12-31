Alberta workers under the NDP, part one

The votes are in and it is official: Mark Lever is the winner of RankandFile.ca’s Scumbag of the Year award for 2016. Lever, the president and CEO of the Halifax Herald Ltd., eked out victory against a strong field of contenders in our open voting. Each of… Read More
by Doug Nesbitt It’s been a year of bruising battles and bully governments for Canadian workers. But despite all this, there have always been glimpses of what’s possible when workers organize and fight. During the October 2015 federal election, millions of Canadians jumped at the… Read More
2016 was another big year for RankandFile.ca. We posted 320 stories, videos, interviews, news updates and job posting this year. 145 of those were original stories, news reports or interviews. We had over 60 different authors writing for us. This year we launched two amazing projects:… Read More