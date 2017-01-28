Alberta workers under the NDP, part one

In December 2015 during the COP21 negotiations in Paris, Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn, journalist Naomi Klein, and trade unionists from around the world also met in Paris to discuss the role of trade unions in fighting climate change.
This episode, R&F.ca’s West Coast Correspondent Daniel Tseghay speaks to Michael Brunson, Recording Secretary for the Chicago Teachers’ Union and Sonia Singh of Labor Notes. They discuss the lessons from the 2012 Chicago Teachers’ Strike and the importance of building social movement unionism in the… Read More
By David Bush and Gerard Di Trolio This January marks the fifth anniversary of the struggle to save the Electro-Motive Diesel (EMD) factory in London, Ontario. Despite public outrage and political controversy, EMD was shut down in February 2012 after its owner, Caterpillar, demanded 450… Read More